Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KARLA BETH TURNER

on 01/17/2018 |


Karla Beth Turner, 53, of Tompkinsville passed away Tuesday, January 16 at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green.

She was born July 8, 1964 in Monroe County, KY to Shirley Bybee Piercy and the late James Arlee Short. She was the former owner and operator of Fourth Street Café and a member of Pleasant Hill Church of Christ.

She is survived by her mother: Shirley Piercy, one daughter: Chasity Biggerstaff and husband Andy, Companion: Junior Frazier, two brothers: Willis Short and David Short, two sisters: Karen Bartley and Kathy York all of Tompkinsville, special son: Corey Tooley of Mt. Hermon, five grandchildren: Elliot Staples, Dalen Botts, Karlee Biggerstaff, Cora Tooley and Wiley McMurtrey, four nieces: Lyndsey Brown, Lauren Carter, Brookie York, Brandy Hatcher, three nephews: Lucas Short, J W Short and Brandon York, several great nieces and great nephews also survive.

In addition to her father she was preceded in death by one nephew: Jamie Short.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 19 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday and after 7:30 AM on Friday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KARLA BETH TURNER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

MICHAEL NUNNALLY

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
Clear
Clear
Thursday 01/18 10%
High 34° / Low 18°
Clear
Clear
Friday 01/19 0%
High 43° / Low 28°
Clear
Overcast
Saturday 01/20 20%
High 47° / Low 38°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun 21

Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family

January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 25

Barren County Historical Society Meeting

January 25 @ 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.