01/17/2018



Karla Beth Turner, 53, of Tompkinsville passed away Tuesday, January 16 at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green.

She was born July 8, 1964 in Monroe County, KY to Shirley Bybee Piercy and the late James Arlee Short. She was the former owner and operator of Fourth Street Café and a member of Pleasant Hill Church of Christ.

She is survived by her mother: Shirley Piercy, one daughter: Chasity Biggerstaff and husband Andy, Companion: Junior Frazier, two brothers: Willis Short and David Short, two sisters: Karen Bartley and Kathy York all of Tompkinsville, special son: Corey Tooley of Mt. Hermon, five grandchildren: Elliot Staples, Dalen Botts, Karlee Biggerstaff, Cora Tooley and Wiley McMurtrey, four nieces: Lyndsey Brown, Lauren Carter, Brookie York, Brandy Hatcher, three nephews: Lucas Short, J W Short and Brandon York, several great nieces and great nephews also survive.

In addition to her father she was preceded in death by one nephew: Jamie Short.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, January 19 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday and after 7:30 AM on Friday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.