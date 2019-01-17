Logo


KATHERINE DENISE HARRIS RICH

on 01/17/2019 |

Katherine Denise (Harris) Rich, age 65, of Tompkinsville passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was born July 30, 1953 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Mary (Arrowood) Harris and Russell Harris. She was united in marriage to the late Jimmie C. Rich Sr. on October 7, 1971. Katherine was retired from the retail industry after many years of service. She was also of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by one daughter: Becca Bryant and husband Terry of Tompkinsville; one son: Jimmie C. Rich Jr. and wife Alisha of Tompkinsville; four grandchildren: Cory Bryant and wife Desiree of Alabama, Brooklyn Bryant of Bowling Green, Jacob Rich and Josh Rich both of Tompkinsville; two sisters: Connie Litton and Pat Van Noy both of Indianapolis, IN.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Pallbearers will be Brian Coffelt, James Denton, Shannon Creek, Cory Bryant, Jacob Rich, Josh Rich, Bailey Proffitt, Jimmie Rich, Terry Bryant, and Tommy Rich.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Bro. Doug Copas will officiate the funeral service. Burial will follow in the Moore Cemetery in Moss, TN.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM and after 8:00 AM Sunday, January 20, 2019 until time of funeral service. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the family funeral expense.

