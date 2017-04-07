Katherine Tooley, 68, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, April 7th, at Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, KY . Katherine was born in Tompkinsville, KY on January 22, 1949, daughter of the late Ada Lee (Hickman) and Alex Tooley. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Bertie Tooley & Corrine Bartlett.

She is survived by, two sons Fabian McElory, of Moss, TN; Edward G. Tooley, of Tompkinsville, KY; two brothers, Eagle Tooley & Ervin Tooley both of Tompkinsville, KY. & 7 Grandchildren & 8 Great-Grandchildren

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1 PM on Sunday, April 9th, with Bobby Bartlett officiating. Interment at Mt. Nebo. Visitation, Saturday 5-8 PM. and Sunday 6 AM – 1 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. .