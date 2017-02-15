Kathleen Joyce Rupert 73 of Glasgow died Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at her residence. Born in Glasgow, KY she was the daughter of the late Hershel Basil and Katie Ruth Roller Haley and wife of the late Richard Floyd Rupert. Mrs. Rupert was a private caregiver.

Survivors include a son Christopher Robert Fish (Christina) of Danville, PA; 2 grandchildren Caillie Elise Fish and Colleen Elizabeth Fish both of Danville, PA; a brother Donald Haley of Illinois; a sister Mary Reid (Joe) of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother Hershel Thomas Haley and 2 sisters Betty Ford and Judy Acres.

Mrs. Rupert chose cremation and a graveside service will be 2:00pm Monday, February 20, 2017 at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. The public is welcome to attend.