Mrs. Kathleen Nunn Judd, age 94, of Sulphur Well, passed away peacefully on Thursday, the 31st day of August 2017, at Metcalfe Health Care in Edmonton. Born in Savoyard in Metcalfe County, she was the daughter of the late Buford and Blanche Nunn and the widow of Wayne Judd, of whom she married in 1939 until his death in 1986.

A faithful member of the Center United Methodist Church, Mrs. Judd was known for her willingness to serve. She was a former Church Treasurer and at the time of her death, the oldest member.

Known for her dedication and willingness to work hard, Mrs. Judd was a farmer, a former at need post master and mail carrier, a prescient worker at Center and care giver for her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Anne Judd Palmer and her husband Chuck of Keyser, West Virginia; her grand-children, Tim Edwards and his wife Vicki of Mt. Eden; and Marla Tolley and her husband David of Huntington, West Virginia; her great grand-children, Darren Edwards and his wife Kelli of Lawrenceburg, Craig Edwards and his wife Lauren of Taylorsville, and Evan Tolley and his wife Jessie of Huntington, West Virginia and her two great-great grandsons, William Leven and Reid Lincoln Edwards. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Berniece Nunn Asbury and her great-great granddaughter, Sawyer Grey Edwards.

Funeral services for Mrs. Judd will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., CST, on Tuesday, the 5th day of September 2017, at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with the Reverend Rachel Marshall and the Reverend Neil Jeffries officiating with reflections by Mrs. Carolyn Huffman. Interment will follow in the Seven Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m., CST, until 8:00 p.m., Monday the 4th day of September 2017 at the Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the March of Dimes, Post Office Box 2610, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42102, in memory of Sawyer Grey Edwards.