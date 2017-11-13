Kathleen Rose “Kathy” Haney, 70, of Columbia passed away at 5:45 PM Nov. 12, 2017 in Mammoth Cave.

The Springfield, MA native was a homemaker. She was a daughter of the late Frederick Scott and Ethel Mae Kemple Scott Ogoley.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Shady Land Church of Christ Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:00 AM-1:00 PM Tuesday.

Surviving are two sons, Ramey Watkins of Edmonton and Cory Haney of Shepherdsville; a daughter, Shelly Ann Grady of Leitchfield; four brothers, Wayne Ogoley of Mammoth Cave, William Ogoley and Fred Scott both of Massachusetts and Cliff Scott of South Carolina; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.