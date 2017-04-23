Logo


Kathryn Alyce Ritter

Kathryn Alyce Ritter, 95, Glasgow, passed away Friday, April 21, 2017, at NHC Healthcare. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late Oscar Lee Sharp and Mona Stout Sharp. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include five children: Col. James W. Ritter (Ret.) and wife Anita of Harker Heights, TX; Judith A. Ritter of Pembroke Pines, FL; Sandy J. Browning of Bowling Green; William “Bill” Ritter and wife Sharon of Glasgow; and Ramona Ritter-Deher and husband Albert of St. Maarten; two brothers: David Sharp and Robert Sharp both of Glasgow; one sister: Betty Crow of Glasgow; a special nephew: Roy Sharp and wife Sue; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James E. Ritter and a brother, Stanton Sharp.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Heart Association.

