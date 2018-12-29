on 12/29/2018 |

Kathryn Louise Tyler Darrin, 82, of Summer Shade, died Friday, December 28, 2018 at T J Samson Hospital.

Born August 8, 1936 in Pulteney, New York, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Nellie Gowin Tyler, and the wife of 66 years to Frank Darrin, who survives.

She was a vineyardist and of the protestant faith.

Survivors other than her husband, include 2 daughters, Karen (Tom) Deegan, Waterview and Cindy Doyen, Summer Shade; one son, Randy Darrin, Bath, New York; three sisters; three brothers; numerous grandchildren: numerous great grandchildren; and one great great grandson on the way.

She was preceded in death besides her parents by two sons.

Services will be held in New York at a later date.

McMurtrey Funeral Home is assisting the family locally.