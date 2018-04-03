on 03/04/2018 |

Kathryn Witcher, 91, of Glasgow, passed away Friday, March 2, 2018 at Signature Health Care in Glasgow. She was born and raised in Barren County and was the daughter of Garland and Alma Moran Kinslow. Kathryn was a stay-at-home mom and caregiver much of her life and worked in the Houchens Market deli for many years. She was a long-time member of Dover Baptist Church at Haywood.

At age 15, she married William Grayson Witcher. Together they had 5 children, who survive. They include 4 sons, Marlin (Joyce) Witcher, Marvin (Janet) Witcher, Gary (Linda) Witcher and Barry (Hazel) Witcher all of Glasgow; a daughter Phyllis Catherine (David) Ross of Hardyville; grandchildren, Marla Witcher, Jason Witcher, Dr. Spencer (Dr. Lori) Witcher, Emily (Jim) Forrester, Wes Witcher, Leslie Witcher, Chris (Amy) Rouse, Adam Rouse, and Cory (Lizi) Witcher; great-grandchildren Ruby, Avery, Claudia and Leah Witcher, Caroline and Maude Forrester, McKenna and Mya Rouse and Clay and Elin Witcher. Other survivors include 3 brothers, Emery Kinslow of Glasgow, Eldon (Wanda) Kinslow and Lemuel (Linda) Kinslow of Tennessee; a sister Etta Jane (Royce) Garrett of Glasgow; a brother-in-law Earl Williams of Glasgow and a sister-in-law Polly Williams of Tennessee and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Hezzie L. Kinslow and a sister Bernice K. Williams.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 7th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning prior to the service.