on 01/26/2018 |

Kathy Johnson, age 60, of Brownsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 25, 2018 in Bowling Green, KY. She was born on February 6, 1957 in Edmonson County to the late Conard Denham and Edna Campbell Johnson, of Brownsville. She was the wife of Ronnie Johnson, who survives.

Kathy was a Certified Nursing Assistant and caregiver. She was a member of Oak Grove United Baptist Church.

Besides her mother and husband, she leaves to honor her memory— one son, Chris Johnson (Tonya) of Brownsville; one brother, Andrew Denham (Teresa) of Brownsville; two granddaughters, Briann and Sydney Johnson; one step grandson, Steven Hayes and one great granddaughter, Lynnley Stewart. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amber Johnson.

Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 am — 2 pm, Monday, January 29, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Monday, January 29, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel