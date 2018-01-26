Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KATHY JOHNSON

on 01/26/2018 |

Kathy Johnson, age 60, of Brownsville, KY passed away Thursday, January 25, 2018 in Bowling Green, KY. She was born on February 6, 1957 in  Edmonson County to the late Conard Denham and Edna Campbell Johnson, of Brownsville. She was the wife of  Ronnie Johnson, who survives.

Kathy was a  Certified Nursing Assistant and caregiver. She was a member of Oak Grove United Baptist Church.

Besides her mother and husband, she leaves to honor her memory— one son, Chris Johnson (Tonya) of Brownsville; one brother, Andrew Denham (Teresa) of Brownsville; two granddaughters, Briann and Sydney Johnson; one step grandson, Steven Hayes and one great granddaughter, Lynnley Stewart.  She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amber Johnson.

Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 am — 2 pm, Monday, January 29, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Monday, January 29, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KATHY JOHNSON”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

BETSY LONDON

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
60°
Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Friday 01/26 20%
High 61° / Low 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Saturday 01/27 100%
High 54° / Low 38°
Rain
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 01/28 10%
High 56° / Low 31°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Fri 26

Barren County vs. Glasgow Basketball (Boys & Girls)

January 26 @ 6:00 PM
Fri 26

Caverna vs. LaRue County Basketball (Boys & Girls)

January 26 @ 6:00 PM
Sat 27

Barren County @ Todd County Central Basketball (Boys & Girls)

January 27 @ 4:00 PM
Sat 27

Glasgow vs. Warren East Basketball (Girls & Boys)

January 27 @ 6:00 PM
Sat 27

Caverna @ Allen County-Scottsville Basketball (Boys & Girls)

January 27 @ 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.