on 09/10/2018 |

Kathy O. Cooper, age 63, of Smiths Grove, KY, departed this life on Sunday, September 9, 2018 at her residence. The Maynard, AR native was born on May 28, 1955 to the late Benjamin Nimow Johnson and Elzada Ozella Toy Johnson. She was married to the late Gary D. Cooper.

Kathy was a housewife and former member of the Rocky Hill Volunteer Fire Dept., and an election poll volunteer for Rocky Hill.

She leaves to honor her memory— her fiancé , Tony Lawless of Smiths Grove; one daughter, Michelle Brown (Chris) of Wingfield; one son, Andrew Lawless(fiance’ Christina Sanderson) of Bowling Green; five grandchildren, Shauna Bane (fiance’ Robert Peck), Tyler Brooks (fiance’ Amber Lindsey), Riley A. Lawless, Keaton Lawless and Tyler Massey; two great grandchildren, Nathaniel Allen Brooks and Kinleigh Rae Brooks. She was also preceded in death by two great grandchildren and two brothers, Darrell and Gary Johnson.

Interment will be in Rocky Hill Cemetery.

VISITATION

11 am – 2:30 pm, Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

3 pm, Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Rocky Hill Cemetery