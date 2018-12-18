on 12/18/2018 |

Kathy (Short) York, age 56 of Tompkinsville passed away on Monday, December 17 at the Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville. Born on July 27, 1962 in Monroe County, she was a daughter of Shirley (Bybee) Piercy of Tompkinsville and the late James Arlee Short. She was united in marriage with Terry York, who survives her, on September 14, 1979 in Gainesboro, TN. Kathy was a retired LPN from the Monroe County Medical Center. Through the years she was a faithful member of the Pleasant Hill Church of Christ.

In addition to her husband and parents she is survived by two daughters: Terri Lyndsey (York) Brown and companion Mike Eamigh of Tompkinsville and Lauren Beth (York) Carter and husband Justin of Gamaliel; one son: Brandon Wayne York of Tompkinsville; Seven grandchildren: Conner Neely Brown, Kylee Jade Brown, Riley Brianna Brown, Zayli Malia Grace Stephenson, Everley Makail Eamigh, James Baylen Holt, and Conlee Elizabeth Carter; one sister: Karen Bartley and husband Benny of Tompkinsville; two brothers: David Short and Willis Short both of Tompkinsville.

In addition to her father she is preceded in death by one sister: Karla Beth Turner, one sister- in-law: Lisa Short, one nephew: Jamie Short, step-father: James Piercy.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at 2PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Jason Page will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 19 from 2 PM -8 PM at the Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Visitation will continue on Thursday, December 20 from 7:30 AM until service time at 2:00 PM.

Family has requested that donations be made to the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.