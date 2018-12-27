Logo


KATHY STAFFORD RHOTON

on 12/27/2018 |

Kathy Stafford Rhoton, age 74, of Red Boiling Springs, TN, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Macon County General Hospital in Lafayette, TN.
She was born May 6, 1944 in Jackson County TN to the late Frank and Polly Stafford. She married Harold Rhoton who precedes her in death. She was a homemaker and a member of the Clementsville Church of Christ.

She is survived by one brother Bobby Stafford and wife Peggy of Red Boiling Springs, TN., and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by one son Willie Rhoton and one brother David Michael Stafford

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Strode’s Gamaliel Chapel in Gamaliel, KY . John Osgatharpe will officiate the funeral. Burial will follow in the Harlan’s Crossroads Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM – 8:00PM Friday, December 28, 2018 and after 7:30AM until funeral service time Saturday, December 29, 2018.

