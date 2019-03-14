on 03/14/2019 |

0 Shares

Katie Pitcock, age 39, of Fountain Run, KY passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY. Katie was born May 14, 1979, in Macon County, TN, daughter of the late Beverly (Farley) and Gary Neal Reid. She worked at the restaurant in Fountain Run for many years and the last seven at Nanny Jo’s, she loved music & was a Christian.

She is survived by two daughters; Destiny Steenbergen & Jada Pitcock both of Scottsville, Fiance’, Robbie Walker of Fountain Run, step-children, Amber & Daniel Walker of Fountain Run, brother, Lynn Reid of Lafayette, sister, Susan Hudson of Westmoreland, TN & 3 grandchildren, Nevaeh Steenbergen, Aiden Walker & Tanner Gass.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Fountain Run Funeral Home, with Bro. Ron Norrod officiating.

Visitation is Friday, 5 – 8 P.M., & Sat. 8 AM to service time at 2 PM at Fountain Run Funeral Home.Burial is in Drury Cemetery Lafayette, TN.Donations requested for funeral expenses.