Kay Shockley-Rowe, age 67 , of Park City, KY, passed away Monday, March 6, 2017 in Louisville, KY. She was born December 25, 1949 in Monroe County, KY to the late Cleon Shockley and Lorene Moss Shockley. She was married to Barry Rowe who survives.

Kay was a respiratory therapist and was of the Baptist Faith.

Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory, three sons, Derek Shockley (Aimee) of Glasgow, KY, Jeff Rowe (Rebecca Fulkerson) of Cave City, KY, and Kenny Rowe (Michelle) of Park City, KY; one daughter, Amanda Rowe of Park City, KY; one sister, Shirley Emmert of Westmoreland, TN; six grandchildren, Drew Shockley, Haley Shockley, Maddison Whittle, Charles Rowe, Dewey Rowe, Denise Rowe and two nephews, Clinton Emmert (Cindy) and John Emmert. She was also preceded in death by one brother, William Gene Shockley and one nephew, Gene Emmert.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Kay Shockley-Rowe Memorial Fund; c/o Patton Funeral Home P.O. Box 35 Park City, KY 42160.

VISITATION

12 – 8 pm, Thursday, March 9, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

12 pm, Friday, March 10, 2017

Evergreen Cemetery