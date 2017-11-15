Logo


KCEP: “TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT WOULD LEAVE KENTUCKIANS WORSE OFF”

on 11/15/2017

House G-O-P leaders call their tax plan a win for the American people, but some analysts argue the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would leave Kentuckians worse off. The bill, which could come up for a vote this week, slashes corporate tax rates and modestly reduces household income-tax rates. Anna Baumann with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy explains tax cuts for Kentucky’s wealthiest one percent would average 28-thousand dollars in 2018 and grow to more than 41-thousand in the next decade. And while tax cuts increase for the rich, they become smaller for everyone else.

The plan is expected to cost about one-and-a-half trillion dollars over ten years. Republicans say the reforms will spur economic growth, create higher wages and stimulate business activity, thus generating higher tax revenues that can bring down the deficit.
Baumann doesn’t agree, and counters that the tax cuts will put more pressure on federal and state spending.

The House tax-cut plan would cost an average of 150-billion dollars per year over the next decade, which Baumann argues is money that could be used on other investments.

On Thursday, Senate Republicans released their version of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Baumann says despite changes to bill, it still contains many of the same basic flaws as the House plan.

