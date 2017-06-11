Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KDA’S MOBILE SCIENCE ACTIVITY CENTER IS COMING TO BARREN COUNTY

on 11/06/2017 |
FRANKFORT (November 6, 2017) — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s high-tech Mobile Science Activity Center (MSAC) will visit Highland Elementary School Nov. 7-9 to teach students about agriculture and its vital role in their everyday lives.
Three MSACs travel to schools throughout the Commonwealth to give students the opportunity to conduct scientific experiments related to agriculture using current educational standards and core content.
The MSACs contain iPads, a 70-inch LED monitor, and an all-in-one touchscreen desktop computer. Students will interact with the teacher using the iPads through Insight360 software. The mobile units contain internal generators; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and handicapped-accessible ramps.
The mobile units are administered by the Division of Agricultural Education, Farm Safety, and Farmland Preservation in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Office of Marketing.
If you plan to cover a visit, please contact the school in advance.
To find out more about the Mobile Science Activity Center, contact the Division of Agricultural Education at (502) 782-4125 or visit kyagr.com/marketing/mobile-science-center.html. For information about Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom, go to teachky.org.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KDA’S MOBILE SCIENCE ACTIVITY CENTER IS COMING TO BARREN COUNTY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Chris Poynter 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
52°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Monday 11/06 100%
High 71° / Low 52°
Thunderstorm
Overcast
Tuesday 11/07 20%
High 54° / Low 40°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 11/08 10%
High 54° / Low 35°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.