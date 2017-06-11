KDA’S MOBILE SCIENCE ACTIVITY CENTER IS COMING TO BARREN COUNTY

on 11/06/2017 |

FRANKFORT (November 6, 2017) — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s high-tech Mobile Science Activity Center (MSAC) will visit Highland Elementary School Nov. 7-9 to teach students about agriculture and its vital role in their everyday lives.

Three MSACs travel to schools throughout the Commonwealth to give students the opportunity to conduct scientific experiments related to agriculture using current educational standards and core content.

The MSACs contain iPads, a 70-inch LED monitor, and an all-in-one touchscreen desktop computer. Students will interact with the teacher using the iPads through Insight360 software. The mobile units contain internal generators; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and handicapped-accessible ramps.

The mobile units are administered by the Division of Agricultural Education, Farm Safety, and Farmland Preservation in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Office of Marketing.

If you plan to cover a visit, please contact the school in advance.