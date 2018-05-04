KDC EXPANDS CUSTOMER SERVICE HOURS AND REPRESENTATIVE AVAILABILITY

on 04/05/2018 |

FRANKFORT, Ky. (April 4, 2018) – The Kentucky Public Employees’ Deferred Compensation Authority (KDC) has expanded its customer service phone hours to 11 p.m. weekdays, increasing the availability of representatives by 87 percent.

Current participants, as well as those eligible to participate, can now call 1-800-542-2661 (or 502-573-7925) from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday for all their customer service needs.

“Today more than ever, businesses need to grow to meet their customer needs, and one need we have seen is to have representatives available during non-traditional business hours,” said William C. Biddle, Executive Director of KDC. “We are excited to meet this need for our participants, and for those who may have questions about opening a supplemental retirement account to help achieve their retirement goals.”

KDC is a state agency authorized by Kentucky Revised Statutes (18A.230—18A.275) to provide supplemental retirement plans for all state, public school and university employees, and employees of local political subdivisions electing to participate. It is designed to supplement all other state government retirement systems (KRS, CERS, SPRS, TRS, Legislative and Judicial Form).