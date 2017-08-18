Logo


KDDL LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE, BIG CHANGES FOR CDL DRIVERS

on 08/18/2017

The Kentucky Division of Driver Licensing has launched a new on-line web service, MyCDL, to make it easier for Commercial drivers to get your CDL documents processed.

CDL drivers need to be aware that Medical Certifications, Self-Certifications and Commercial Applications will now only be accepted through the new website at mycdl.ky.gov. Documents submitted through e-mail or fax will no longer be accepted.

First time users will need to create a Kentucky Business One Stop (KBOS) account, if they don’t already have one. This account creation is a one-time requirement and the same User ID and Password will be used each time they log into their KBOS account.

By submitting documents through the CDL website, drivers will receive an immediate confirmation email that the document(s) are received and another email when the CDLIS driving record has been updated.

The KDDL says that this service will make document submission and processing faster and easier for everyone.

