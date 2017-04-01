KDF TIPS FOR SPRING HUNTING SEASON

FRANKFORT, Ky. (March 29, 2017) – With the start of youth spring turkey hunting season less than a week away, the Kentucky Division of Forestry (KDF) is urging hunters carrying on the state’s rich hunting traditions to be especially careful during Spring Forest Fire Season.

KDF offers the following tips for a wildfire-safe hunting experience.

• BE CAREFUL WITH ALL FIRES: Whether a campfire, gas lantern, cook stove, barbecue, etc., all can quickly start fires in dry forests.

• BE CAREFUL WITH ALL MOTORIZED EQUIPMENT: Parking vehicles on dry grass can ignite fires. Chainsaws, generators and other machines with gas engines can start fires.

• BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR FIRES: If you spot a wildfire, report it immediately by calling 911. Hunters may want to carry a shovel and water jug in their vehicle and put out any campfires they see left unattended.

• AVOID BURNED AREAS: The land is still recovering from last fall’s extreme fire season. Burned areas can be hazardous in many ways, including falling trees, holes, loose rocks, etc. They also aren’t much fun to hunt. Give them a rest and let the land recover.

• BEWARE OF RAINSTORMS: They will help put out any remaining fires, but rain also can cause flash flooding and landslides on burned areas.

“Hunting in Kentucky is a time-honored activity, rich in tradition, when families and friends come together to enjoy our great outdoors,” said William H. Steele, Jr., director of the Division of Forestry. “Making your hunt a safe and responsible experience is key to having an enjoyable and memorable time.”