KDU: YOU DON’T HAVE TO GO DOWN UNDER, JUST DOWN THE ROAD, TO GET A TRUE AUSSIE EXPERIENCE

on 07/03/2018 |

Have you ever petted a kangaroo?  Well you can and you don’t have to go “down under”, just down the road.

Walking into the visitor’s center at Kentucky Down Under, you’re greeted by smiling faces, souvenirs…and even a large snake.  There is no way to tell from this initial impression, just how large and how diverse the Horse Cave Adventure Zoo actually is.

Horse Cave Mayor Randall Curry met me at the park and Mic McGill, the zookeeper/animal manager/kangaroo babysitter picked us up and was our tour guide:

 

Judy Austin and her husband Bill, were the original owners of the park.  Originally from Australia, she met her husband Bill in New Zealand and they moved to his hometown of Horse Cave.  Bought by his grandfather in the 20s, once back at home, Bill became the manager of Mammoth Onyx Cave and he and his wife were the proud owners of the herd of bison, that many of us remember grazing near the Horse Cave exit of I-65.

David Gray now owns the park and McGill said that the KDU team is always looking for ways to expand and diversify the park, to ensure a wonderful life for the animals and a memoriable experience for every visitor.  While McGill has been with the park for a long time, but it was instantly apparent that he isn’t a Horse Cave native.  Spending his childhood in Australia, McGill says he feels right at home at KDU and so do the animals

We started off the tour checking on the kangaroos, and we weren’t alone.   A crowd of folks were mingling and walk around as the animals lounge about.

Kids, and grown-ups alike, can hand feed the kangaroos who don’t seem to be impressed with their human visitors, but the kids are sure impressed with them:

An adult kangaroo is pregnant her entire adult life, and the joeys appearances are rare until they reach a few months old, making it hard to have an exact count.

McGill had been carrying a tote bag as we walked to the kangaroo area and I was surprised to find out that inside that bag was a baby joey.

The five month old is a new addition to the park and is bottle fed every four hours.  While it looks awkward, maybe even painful, as the joey’s learn to walk, this is just them learning to use their legs.

Along with the kangaroos wallabies, wolves, dingos and…you’ll also see a sloth:

A bite from a sloth can land you in the hospital for up to three weeks, with a complimentary antibiotic drip.  Visitors don’t have to worry about getting too close, they can safely view the animal through the window.

And then, of course there was that snake:

 

For more information you can go online to www.kentuckydownunder.com.

