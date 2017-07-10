KDVA TO RECOGNIZE TUE. OCT 10TH AS “WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY”

on 10/07/2017 |

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, nations, organizations and advocates will recognize World Mental Health Day. The Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs (KDVA) says that they work every day to ensure veterans receive the mental health evaluation and treatment they need.

“There are mental health programs for veterans throughout the Commonwealth,” said KDVA Commissioner Norman Arflack, “and we want to make sure that every veteran who may need those programs can find and use them.

“Good mental health is as crucial as good physical health,” Arflack said. “The stigma of seeking mental health treatment is long gone. The only thing wrong is not seeking the treatment you need.”

KDVA’s benefits counselors, who serve veterans in every county of Kentucky, are federally certified and can refer veterans to exactly the services they need. KDVA’s services are always free of charge to veterans.

World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October every year, with the overall objective of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health. The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

Assistance and resources for veterans, including mental health, are available at:

-KDVA veterans.ky.gov

-Federal VA mentalhealth.va.gov

-Local VA vaa.gov/directory

-Give An Hour giveanhour.org

-Military One Source militaryonesource.mil

-Mission 22 mission22.com