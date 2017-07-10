Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KDVA TO RECOGNIZE TUE. OCT 10TH AS “WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY”

on 10/07/2017 |

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, nations, organizations and advocates will recognize World Mental Health Day. The Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs (KDVA) says that they work every day to ensure veterans receive the mental health evaluation and treatment they need.

“There are mental health programs for veterans throughout the Commonwealth,” said KDVA Commissioner Norman Arflack, “and we want to make sure that every veteran who may need those programs can find and use them.

“Good mental health is as crucial as good physical health,” Arflack said. “The stigma of seeking mental health treatment is long gone. The only thing wrong is not seeking the treatment you need.”

KDVA’s benefits counselors, who serve veterans in every county of Kentucky, are federally certified and can refer veterans to exactly the services they need. KDVA’s services are always free of charge to veterans.

World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October every year, with the overall objective of raising awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health. The Day provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work, and what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

Assistance and resources for veterans, including mental health, are available at:
-KDVA veterans.ky.gov
-Federal VA mentalhealth.va.gov
-Local VA vaa.gov/directory
-Give An Hour giveanhour.org
-Military One Source militaryonesource.mil
-Mission 22 mission22.com

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KDVA TO RECOGNIZE TUE. OCT 10TH AS “WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY””

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Ruth and Randall Pace

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
79°
Mostly Cloudy
Thunderstorm
Saturday 10/07 100%
High 80° / Low 66°
Thunderstorm
Rain
Sunday 10/08 100%
High 76° / Low 68°
Rain
Partly Cloudy
Monday 10/09 20%
High 82° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.