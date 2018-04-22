Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Kecia Spainhoward Pilkenton

on 04/22/2018 |

Kecia Spainhoward Pilkenton, age 49 of Smiths Grove, KY departed this life on Friday, April 20, 2018 at her residence. The Edmonson County native was born on May 22, 1968 to Jessie Daniel “Danny” Spainhoward and the late Brenda Kaye Johnson Spainhoward. She was married to Marshall Pilkenton.

Kecia was a former pharmacy technician at The Prescription Shop, and also cooked at many area restaurants. She was a member of Brownsville General Baptist Church.

Besides her husband and father, she leaves to honor her memory– two sons, Scotty Pilkenton and Coda Pilkenton (Amanda) all of Smiths Grove; two brothers, Terry Spainhoward (Janice) of Bee Spring and Jerry Spainhoward (Marsha) of Brownsville and one sister, Flora Ellen Jones (Michael) of Murfreesboro, TN. She was preceded in death by one sister, Jessica Isenberg and one brother, Gary Thomas Spainhoward.

Interment will be in Midway Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Kecia Pilkenton Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

1 – 8 pm, Sunday, April 22, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

9 am – 2 pm, Monday, April 23, 2018

Brownsville General Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Monday, April 23, 2018

Brownsville General Baptist Church

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Kecia Spainhoward Pilkenton”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
58°
Rain
Rain
Sunday 04/22 100%
High 61° / Low 55°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Monday 04/23 80%
High 67° / Low 52°
Thunderstorm
Rain
Tuesday 04/24 70%
High 64° / Low 51°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Sun 22

Hiseville United Methodist Church Final Service

April 22 @ 10:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sun 22

Glasgow High School Athletic Hall of Fame

April 22 @ 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Wed 25

Carol Bailey Memorial Community Medical Care 15th Annual  Golf Tournament

April 25 @ 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 28

Children’s Clothing Give-Away

April 28 @ 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sun 29

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.