Kecia Spainhoward Pilkenton, age 49 of Smiths Grove, KY departed this life on Friday, April 20, 2018 at her residence. The Edmonson County native was born on May 22, 1968 to Jessie Daniel “Danny” Spainhoward and the late Brenda Kaye Johnson Spainhoward. She was married to Marshall Pilkenton.

Kecia was a former pharmacy technician at The Prescription Shop, and also cooked at many area restaurants. She was a member of Brownsville General Baptist Church.

Besides her husband and father, she leaves to honor her memory– two sons, Scotty Pilkenton and Coda Pilkenton (Amanda) all of Smiths Grove; two brothers, Terry Spainhoward (Janice) of Bee Spring and Jerry Spainhoward (Marsha) of Brownsville and one sister, Flora Ellen Jones (Michael) of Murfreesboro, TN. She was preceded in death by one sister, Jessica Isenberg and one brother, Gary Thomas Spainhoward.

Interment will be in Midway Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Kecia Pilkenton Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

1 – 8 pm, Sunday, April 22, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

9 am – 2 pm, Monday, April 23, 2018

Brownsville General Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Monday, April 23, 2018

Brownsville General Baptist Church