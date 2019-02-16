Logo


KEEPING THE TRADITION: LOCALS GATHERS AT RALPHE BUNCHE COMMUNITY CENTER TO COMMEMORATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH

on 02/16/2019 |

Luska J. Twyman. William L. Twyman. William Bell Webb.

These names may not mean much to some, but these names are only three of a large list of African Americans who have made a difference in Glasgow and beyond.

Community members stand to recognize names of local African Americans who have influenced their community. Osay Mudemo listed several names on Saturday at the first annual “Walk Through History” event.

Several people, young and old, gathered in the Ralphe Bunche Community Center on Saturday to celebrate Black History Month with the first annual “A Walk Through History” and a presentation of local playwright Dr. Martin Sales’ “A World Without Black People.”

Osay Mudemo was the emcee at the event. Mudemo is a first generation African American whose parents are from Uganda. In his opening statement, Mudemo spoke of his pride in the African American community. He says his pride and initiative serve to empower those he speaks to, especially young people.

      021819Mudemo1

A committee was formed to plan the day’s events, according to committee member Angela Barlow. The group organized the event to spread a message to the community about Black History Month that was beyond the typical inclusions such as Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.

      021819Barlow1

Committee member William Twyman says he’s involved in several aspects of local African American history. Twyman is a former educator and former principal of Ralphe Bunche School.

      021819Twyman1

Ralphe Bunche School served as an African American school before local places of education consolidated in 1965.

The event also served as a calling to young African Americans to continue the work of their predecessors, according to Barlow.

      021819Barlow2

During the showing of “A World Without Black People,” several students came onto the stage to hold items that African Americans have invented.

Area students portray several African American inventors during the production of “A World Without Black People.” The play listed several popular items that African Americans have invented.

Ten-year old student Hillary Faith Curry says she wanted to show how African Americans have benefited the modern world.

      021819Curry1

Twyman said he tries to support young people as much as possible.

      021819Twyman2

When asked what she would like others to know about the African American community, Curry says that African Americans are people too.

      021819Curry2

