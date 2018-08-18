Logo


Keith Bastin

on 08/18/2018

Keith Bastin, 88, of Hiseville, passed away Friday, August 17, 2018 at Signature Health Care of Hart County.

He was a Barren County native, a lifelong farmer, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Frances Houk Bastin; his parents, James “Cordy” and Ilene Waddell Bastin; a grandson, Mark Taylor; one sister, Christine Taylor; two brothers, Don and Glen Bastin; and a son-in-law, Eugene Taylor.

Survivors include three children, Steve Bastin, of Hiseville, Julie Taylor, of Cub Run and Sandra Parsley and husband, David, of Cave City; three grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; two sisters-in-law, Jean Bastin, of Glasgow and Edith Bastin, of Elizabethtown; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 P.M. Monday, August 20, 2018, in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery with Military Honors by the DAV Chapter #20, of Glasgow.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 11 am – 8 pm, and after 9 am until service time on Monday.

