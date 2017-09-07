Keith Devore Martin, 70, died peacefully Saturday morning, July 8, 2017 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green.

He was born in the Wisdom Community of Metcalfe County, Edmonton, Kentucky. Keith was a member of the Grace Union Baptist Church in Edmonton. He is survived by his wife Darla Morrison Martin and three children. Stacey Minor of Glasgow. Angie Riddle (Stevie) of Glasgow and Joey Martin (Leslie) of Glasgow. Eight grandchildren. Nicole Scott, Jasper Mundy, Evan Riddle, Owen Riddle, Coleman Deckard, Noah Morgan, Santanna Martin and Chloe Martin. Three great grandchildren. Tayden, Haisely and Jaycelyn. Three brothers. Lawrence Martin of Glasgow. Alan Martin of Edmonton and Roger Martin (Renae) of Edmonton. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert K. and Alma Devore Martin. A special aunt and uncle Cellus and Kathine Glover who helped raise him. Grandparents Ode and Ollie Jolly Devore and Winfrey and Maye Cooksey Martin.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Joe Field Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday and after 9:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.