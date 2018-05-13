Logo


Keith Yates Wallace

on 05/13/2018 |

Keith Yates Wallace, 92, Glasgow, died Friday, May 11, 2018, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. A native of Green County, he was a son of the late Woodrow Yates Wallace and Grace Pearl Edwards Wallace. He was a retired truck driver with Smith Transfer.
Keith had been an avid bowler and horseshoe pitcher since 1960. He had been bowling three times per week for many years and had accomplished the feat of having a perfect bowling score of 300, for which he was recognized by the International Bowling Hall of Fame. He was also a member of the WBC of bowling. He was a founding member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Glasgow and he had helped construct the present building from the ground up. He was very active in supporting his wife in her endeavors and served as President of the Betty Bette Club.
Survivors include his wife Betty Horton Wallace; three children: Jeanne Garrett and husband Phillip, Rick Wallace, and Mark Wallace and his wife Connie all of Glasgow; two step-children: Carolyn Wilson and husband Mike of Dallas, TX, and Tommy Denham and wife Shannon of Glasgow; three grandchildren: Chris Wallace, Amber Baker, and Amanda Wallace; three step-grandchildren: Kelly Williams of New York, Todd Triplett of New Albany, IN, and Will Denham of Glasgow; three brothers: Ed Wallace of Edmonton, Phoenix Wallace and wife Juanita of Hoopeston, IL, and Rex Wallace and wife Doris of Horse Cave; one sister, Rose Compton of Louisville; several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Donna June Gunnels Wallace; one brother, Randall Wallace; three sisters: Betty Lou Wallace, Barbara Franklin, and Golda Livesay.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given either to the First Church of the Nazarene or to the Keith Wallace Bowling Scholarship Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

