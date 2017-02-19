Kendall M. King, 87 of Munfordville passed away Saturday morning at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.

He was born in Hart County on December 27, 1929 to the late James Lee King and Emma Whitman King.

Kendall was a retired farmer and carpenter and he was a member of the Boiling Springs Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Joyce Sego King

Two sons Danny King & his wife Carol of Horse Cave

Colby King & his wife Nancy of Beaver Creek, OH

Two grandsons-Thomas Joseph King of Kettering, OH and Samuel Patrick King & wife Christine of Dayton, OH

One great-granddaughter-Meagan

One brother-Donnie Lee King of Smithfield, KY

He was preceded in death by a brother Robert Joseph King

Funeral services for Kendall M. King will be 1pm Monday, February 20 at the Boiling Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Curtis Slinker & Bro. Barry Devine officiating. Burial will be in the Timberlake Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 12-8pm at the Sego Funeral Home. Visitation on Monday will be at the Boiling Springs Baptist Church from 11am until time for services at 1pm.