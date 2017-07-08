on 08/07/2017 |

Kendra Nicole Garvin, age 44, of Louisville, KY, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017, at Norton Women & Children’s Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church and attended St. Stephens Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of William “Big Shot” Garvin and Linda Faye Jones Garvin both of Horse Cave who survive.

She is also survived by one son, Chavez Rodriga Reed, Jr., Horse Cave, KY; one brother, Kevin Garvin and wife Deborah, Bowling Green, KY; three grandchildren, Dayshaun Calendar, Isaiah Reed, Chavez R. Reed III; God daughter, Brookyn Littlejohn; one niece, two nephews, four aunts, one uncle, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at G. C. Williams Funeral Home, 1935 W. Broadway, Louisville and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Thursday, August 10, 2017 and 9:00 am – 11:00 AM CT Friday, August 11, 2017 at Friendship Baptist Church.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM CT, Friday, August 11, 2017 at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Christopher Curry and Rev. K. T. Ford officiating. Interment will be at Horse Cave Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY.