Kenna Dee Wilson, age 48, of Glasgow died Saturday, February 24, 2018 at her residence. She was born in Hart County the daughter of Terry Dee Peden who survives and the late Elsie Jane Morgan Peden. She worked as a secretary for Dr. Stanley Hodges for over 10 years and attended the Glasgow Wesleyan Church.

Survivors include her father Terry Dee Peden (Mary) of Glasgow; Her life partner Ricky Lovell of Glasgow; sister Terri Gibbons (David) of Glasgow; brothers Kris Peden (Therma) and Ken Garrett (Rhea) all of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by a sister Kimberly Jane Peden and a brother Kevin Dale Peden.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Tuesday February 27, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Big Meadow Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00pm until 8:00pm Monday at the funeral home.