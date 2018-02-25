Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Kenna Dee Wilson

on 02/25/2018 |

Kenna Dee Wilson, age 48, of Glasgow died Saturday, February 24, 2018 at her residence. She was born in Hart County the daughter of Terry Dee Peden who survives and the late Elsie Jane Morgan Peden. She worked as a secretary for Dr. Stanley Hodges for over 10 years and attended the Glasgow Wesleyan Church.

Survivors include her father Terry Dee Peden (Mary) of Glasgow; Her life partner Ricky Lovell of Glasgow; sister Terri Gibbons (David) of Glasgow; brothers Kris Peden (Therma) and Ken Garrett (Rhea) all of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her mother she was preceded in death by a sister Kimberly Jane Peden and a brother Kevin Dale Peden.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Tuesday February 27, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Big Meadow Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00pm until 8:00pm Monday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Kenna Dee Wilson”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Doug Browning

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
48°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 02/25 0%
High 55° / Low 40°
Clear
Clear
Monday 02/26 0%
High 61° / Low 36°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 02/27 0%
High 66° / Low 51°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« February 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
Sun 25

Build a Bed Event

February 19 @ 12:00 AM - March 31 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 10

Cinderella’s Closet

March 10 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wed 11

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

April 11 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.