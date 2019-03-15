Logo


KENNETH C CLINE

on 03/15/2019 |
Kenneth C. Cline, 69 of Bowling Green died peacefully at his residence with family at his side
The Warren County native was a son of the late Horace and Mildred Doolin Cline and husband of the late Julie Bell Miller Cline. He was a construction worker and a member of Penns Chapel Church of Christ.
His survivors include his four sons, Kenneth Ray Cline, Joe Allen Cline, Robert Dale Cline (Rita Gale), Christopher Dale Cline (Tanya); 14 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; one brother, Joel Cline (Penny), four sisters, Jannet Cline, Shirley Cline, Gina Cline and Juanita Nichols (Doug); several nieces and nephews and a close friend Kenneth Moran.
Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Penns Chapel Cemetery. Visitation 12:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday and 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

