on 10/13/2018 |

Kenneth “Catfish” Meadows, 65 of the Monroe Community, passed away Friday, October 12, 2018 at the home of his sister in Greensburg. He was born in Metcalfe County. He was a Navy veteran and an Army veteran where he served as an Airborne Ranger. He was a retired truck driver who enjoyed, fishing, loafing at country stores and visiting with friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Finis “Blackie” Meadows and Margaret Atwell Tweedy; one daughter, Zanya E. Tarter; one sister, Cheryl Meadows; one brother, Wayne Meadows; maternal grandparents, Coy and Ethel Atwell.

He is survived by one daughter, Jessica Deckard (Bo) of Knob Lick; seven grandchildren, Kyndual, Harpyr, Brock, Caleb, Michaella, Travis, and Zack; two sisters, Pat Bagby (Howard) of Greensburg and Martha Hiser (Ira) of Monroe; one brother, Roger Meadows of Grab, Ky; and his Companion, Pam Cooper; one aunt, Catherine Lawson of Fairdale, Ky; and his beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services for Kenneth Catfish Meadows will be held Monday, October 15, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Cosby Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday,from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Winn Funeral Home and again on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com