Kenneth Dair Calvert 86 of Glasgow, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 19, 2017. He was born May 31, 1930 in Glasgow, the only child of Omer E. and Flossie Bullington Calvert.

Kenneth was a 1948 graduate of Glasgow High School and the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in 1952. Upon graduation, he was given a partnership in Ely Drugs. Shortly thereafter he volunteered for service in the U.S. Army. He was stationed at a U.S. Army hospital in Alabama until his discharge in 1955. After his military service, he resumed the practice of pharmacy at Ely Drugs and over the next several decades he helped open several drug stores in Glasgow. He retired from Ely Drugs at the end of 1993 and went into partnership with his son in 1994 with the opening of Park Avenue Pharmacy where he was still working until his passing.

He was active in our local community, having served 20 years on the Glasgow School Board and serving with the Chamber of Commerce. In 1993 he was recognized with the Community Service Award given by the Kentucky Pharmacists Association.

Kenneth was a man of deep Christian faith and was a member and served as a deacon at Glasgow Baptist Church as well as teaching several Sunday school classes and Training Union classes. He was a member of the Class of Job Sunday school class. He was active with the Liberty Baptist Association having served as treasurer for 50 years.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Etta Martin Calvert; his only child, Robert Bruce Calvert of Glasgow; and two aunts, Velma Reagan and Sue Bullington. Several cousins also survive including Doris Pulliam, Elson Bullington, Mickey Bullington, Jim Bullington, Jerolyn Pedigo, and Ruth Ann Anderson who was raised as a sister.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 22nd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Community Medical Care, 204 N. Race St., Glasgow, KY 42141 or your favorite charity.