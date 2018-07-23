Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KENNETH DOTSON

on 07/23/2018 |

Kenneth Dotson, 77, of Bunker Hill, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 21, 2018, passing away peacefully at his home.  He was born to Wiley Foster Dotson and Sellie (Wilson) Dotson in Lafayette, Tennessee, on September 20, 1940, and graduated from Tompkinsville High School in Kentucky.  He served five years in the United States Air Force before becoming a civil service aircraft mechanic, working on A-37 and A-10 fighter jets at Grissom Air Base.

Kenneth also worked as a government inspector at Allison Transmission until his retirement from federal service after 33 years.  He also served in the Air Force Reserves.  After retirement Kenneth fulfilled a lifelong desire to drive a big rig, which he did for 10 years.  He enjoyed playing golf, attending classic car shows with his 1957 Chevy Bel Air, fishing and camping, NASCAR, and telling jokes.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Sylvia (Shirley) Dotson, daughter Lisa (Alvia Christopher) Smith, granddaughter Madison Smith, brother Michael Dotson and sister Vivian Boyles, both of Tennessee, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother W.F. Dotson, and an infant brother. In keeping with Kenneth’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Monroe County Memorial Lawn in Tompkinsville.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “KENNETH DOTSON”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

GRANT TITTLE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
76°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 07/23 20%
High 80° / Low 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday 07/24 20%
High 83° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Wednesday 07/25 10%
High 86° / Low 64°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.