Kenneth Dotson, 77, of Bunker Hill, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 21, 2018, passing away peacefully at his home. He was born to Wiley Foster Dotson and Sellie (Wilson) Dotson in Lafayette, Tennessee, on September 20, 1940, and graduated from Tompkinsville High School in Kentucky. He served five years in the United States Air Force before becoming a civil service aircraft mechanic, working on A-37 and A-10 fighter jets at Grissom Air Base.

Kenneth also worked as a government inspector at Allison Transmission until his retirement from federal service after 33 years. He also served in the Air Force Reserves. After retirement Kenneth fulfilled a lifelong desire to drive a big rig, which he did for 10 years. He enjoyed playing golf, attending classic car shows with his 1957 Chevy Bel Air, fishing and camping, NASCAR, and telling jokes.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Sylvia (Shirley) Dotson, daughter Lisa (Alvia Christopher) Smith, granddaughter Madison Smith, brother Michael Dotson and sister Vivian Boyles, both of Tennessee, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother W.F. Dotson, and an infant brother. In keeping with Kenneth’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Monroe County Memorial Lawn in Tompkinsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Yokley Trible Funeral Home.