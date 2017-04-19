Kenneth Earl “Bobby” Craine, age 82, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY. He attended the Caveland Baptist Church. He was a US Navy Korean Veteran.

He was the son of the late John Craine and the late Lela Warren Craine.

He is survived by four sisters, Betty Brent, Bowling Green, KY, Mildred “Millie” Goodman, Georgetown, IN, Barbara Faye Harp, Munfordville, KY, Wanda Walters, Louisville, KY; six nephews, one niece. He was also preceded in death by a niece Gina Goodman.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, April 21, 2017 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM CT, Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Benningfield officiating. Interment will be at Center Point Cemetery, Munfordville, KY.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42104.