on 02/14/2018 |

Kenneth Elton Wingfield, age 79 of Brownsville, KY departed this life on Monday, February 12, 2018 at The Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY. The Edmonson County native was born on March 23, 1938 to the late Edgar Wingfield and Deloris Poteet Wingfield. He was married to Beckey Booker Wingfield, who survives.

Kenneth was a member of Poplar Spring United Baptist Church, worked at Holley Carburetor as an Engineering Supervisor and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— one daughter, Kenya Jaggers of Brownsville and two grandsons, Leslie Thomas Stokes of Ft. Lee, VA and Luke Elton Jaggers of Brownsville. He was also preceded in death by one son, Kip Ryan Wingfield.

Interment will be in Poplar Spring Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Poplar Spring Church Cemetery, c/o Anthony Madison, 140 Morgantown Road, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Thursday, February 15, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

10 am – 1 pm, Friday, February 16, 2018

Poplar Spring United Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Friday, February 16, 2018

Poplar Spring United Baptist Church