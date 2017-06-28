Kenneth Elwood “Woody” Hawks, age 76, died Tuesday June 27, 2017 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green KY.

The Red Cross Finney, KY native was the son of the late Aubrey Lee Hawks and Ada Blanche Barrick Hawks. He was preceded in death by one sister Gloria Jean Bowles and one brother Clinton Lee Hawks.

He is survived by his wife Brenda Sue Caldwell Hawks of Adolphus, one daughter Ashlee Dawn Hawks of Adolphus, one son Timothy Wayne Hawks and Debbie of Tompkinsville KY, one sister Donnell Wells and husband Billy Joe of Glasgow KY, sister in laws Linda Helson of Adolphus, and Mary Ann Caldwell of Adolphus, one brother in law J.W. Bowles Glasgow KY, a special sister Sheila Lawrence, four grandchildren Aimee, Andy, Eric and Emily and four great grand children.

Visitation will begin 10:00 AM Thursday June 29, 2017 at the T.W. Crow and Son Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Friday June 30, 2017 at the T.W. Crow and Son Funeral Home.

Due to cremation expressions of sympathy may be made to the funeral expenses.

Arrangements will be under the direction of T. W. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

Condolences online at www.twcrowfuneralhome.com