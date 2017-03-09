on 09/03/2017 |

Kenneth Irwin Douglas, 80 of the Three Springs Community passed away September 2, 2017 at his home. He was the son of the late Sherman and Ruby Irwin Douglas and a retired maintenance man of Tyson Bearing and RBC. Kenneth was a Christian and member of the Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church near Center.

He is survived by his wife Carol McCubbin Douglas. Two sons; Greg Douglas and wife Carla of Rowletts, Chris Douglas and wife Denise of Bartlett, Illinois. Four grandchildren. Reagan Douglas Woehler and husband Brian and Ken Douglas all of Rowletts. Andrew Douglas of Valprasio, Indiana and Alan Douglas of Streamwood, Illinois. Two great grandchildren, Jadon and Liza Gonzales of Hardyville. Several step grandchildren also survive. He is also survived by two sisters. Sharon Dickson of Louisville and Jeanette Douglas of Whitney, Texas.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death two brothers. Wendell Douglas and Donald Ray Douglas. One sister Joyce Park.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Monday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Cosby Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday and after 9:00 AM Monday at the funeral home.