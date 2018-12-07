Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Kenneth “Kenny” Frank Pitcock

on 07/12/2018 |

Mr. Kenneth “Kenny” Frank Pitcock of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at the Cumberland County Hospital having attained the age of 46 years, 1 month and 9 days. He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Thursday, June 1, 1972, the son of Wendell and Faye Daniels Pitcock. He attended the Burkesville First Christian Church and was a caregiver. He loved sports, fishing, ESPN, U.K. sports, Cleveland Indians, Miami Dolphins, softball, his babies and his family.

He is survived by his father and mother, Wendell and Faye Daniels Pitcock of Burkesville, Kentucky, his wife, Jessica Stephens of Burkesville, Kentucky, his children, Anthony Pitcock of Burkesville, Kentucky, Jacey Severe of Burkesville, Kentucky, Kendrick Pitcock of Burkesville, Kentucky and Keke Pitcock of Burkesville, Kentucky, his brothers, Todd (Mandy) Pitcock of Plainfield, Indiana, and Kevin (MaryBeth) Pitcock of Burkesville, Kentucky, mother-in-law, Donita Stephens of Burkesville, Kentucky, nephews, Brock Pitcock, Braylen Pitcock, Gunner Pitcock, and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James Haskel and Rita Anderson Pitcock, maternal grandparents, Kenneth “Ken” and Nancy Daniels, aunts, Barbara Pitcock and Sandy Hogan, and his uncle, Eddie Hogan.

Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 14, 2018 until the funeral hour on Sunday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Kenneth “Kenny” Frank Pitcock”

Please Leave a Reply

DOLLYWOOD PARKS AT THE GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS IN TENNESSEE IS THE COMPLETE SMOKY MOUNTAIN GETAWAY!

LISTEN TO WCLU LITE 102.3 FM AND 1490 AM FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN DOLLYWOOD TICKETS!

 


Person of the Day

 

JOE AND TINA PERRY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
77°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 07/12 0%
High 90° / Low 63°
Clear
Clear
Friday 07/13 10%
High 93° / Low 70°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 07/14 20%
High 94° / Low 72°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.