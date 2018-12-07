on 07/12/2018 |

Mr. Kenneth “Kenny” Frank Pitcock of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at the Cumberland County Hospital having attained the age of 46 years, 1 month and 9 days. He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Thursday, June 1, 1972, the son of Wendell and Faye Daniels Pitcock. He attended the Burkesville First Christian Church and was a caregiver. He loved sports, fishing, ESPN, U.K. sports, Cleveland Indians, Miami Dolphins, softball, his babies and his family.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James Haskel and Rita Anderson Pitcock, maternal grandparents, Kenneth “Ken” and Nancy Daniels, aunts, Barbara Pitcock and Sandy Hogan, and his uncle, Eddie Hogan.

He is survived by his father and mother, Wendell and Faye Daniels Pitcock of Burkesville, Kentucky, his wife, Jessica Stephens of Burkesville, Kentucky, his children, Anthony Pitcock of Burkesville, Kentucky, Jacey Severe of Burkesville, Kentucky, Kendrick Pitcock of Burkesville, Kentucky and Keke Pitcock of Burkesville, Kentucky, his brothers, Todd (Mandy) Pitcock of Plainfield, Indiana, and Kevin (MaryBeth) Pitcock of Burkesville, Kentucky, mother-in-law, Donita Stephens of Burkesville, Kentucky, nephews, Brock Pitcock, Braylen Pitcock, Gunner Pitcock, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery. The family will receive friends after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 14, 2018 until the funeral hour on Sunday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.