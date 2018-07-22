on 07/22/2018 |

Kenneth Lee “Sam” Brooks, age 88, of Bee Spring, KY, passed away Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. He was a Korean Army Veteran. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge.

He was the son of the late Arlie Brooks and the late Iva Hunt Brooks.

Survivors include three children; two sisters, Christine Brooks and husband Porter, Bee Spring, KY, Oleta Jo Hill, Anneta, KY; one brother, Chester Brooks and wife Judy, Bee Spring, KY; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter Becky Brooks, two sisters, Erma Vincent and Irene Carroll and a brother John Brooks.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, July 23, 2018 , from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM, Tuesday, July 24, 2018 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at Jock United Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 25, 2018 . Interment will be at Jock Cemetery, Bee Spring, KY.