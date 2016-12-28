Kenneth Lee Sanders, 81, Glasgow, died Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at his residence. A son of the late Verne and Hattie Devasher Sanders, he was a farmer and a veteran with the United States Air Force.

Survivors include his wife Janet; one son: Eddie Sanders; one daughter: Julie Sanders; two grandsons: Chris Palmer and Nick Sanders, all of Glasgow; one sister-in-law: Lucille Sanders of Louisville; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter Karen Sanders Lindsey; two sisters: Lillah Mitchell of Louisville and Elizabeth Henning (Carl) of Baltimore; two brothers: J. D. Sanders of Louisville and Willard Sanders (Maloy) of Clarksville, TN.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.