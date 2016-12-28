Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

KENNETH LEE SANDERS

on 12/28/2016 |
Obituaries

Kenneth Lee Sanders, 81, Glasgow, died Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at his residence.  A son of the late Verne and Hattie Devasher Sanders, he was a farmer and a veteran with the United States Air Force.

 Survivors include his wife Janet; one son: Eddie Sanders; one daughter: Julie Sanders; two grandsons: Chris Palmer and Nick Sanders, all of Glasgow; one sister-in-law: Lucille Sanders of Louisville; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter Karen Sanders Lindsey; two sisters: Lillah Mitchell of Louisville and Elizabeth Henning (Carl) of Baltimore; two brothers: J. D. Sanders of Louisville and Willard Sanders (Maloy) of Clarksville, TN.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens.  Visitation will be after 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Linda Cook

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital