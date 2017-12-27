Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Kenneth Leon Christy

on 12/27/2017 |

Kenneth Leon Christy, 81, of Glasgow died Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.  Born in Barren County he was the son of the late Loyd and Elsie Jones Christy.  Mr. Christy was a member of the Shiloh General Baptist Church and retired from the Kentucky State Highway Department.

Survivors include his wife Martha Jane Holman Christy of Glasgow; 2 daughters Kim Jewell (Jeff) of Park City and Penny Christy of Glasgow; 2 granddaughters Amber and Ashton Jewell; a sister Gunell Tarry of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews.  In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Clara Grounds and a brother Otis Christy.

Funeral services will be 1:30pm Friday, December 29, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 1:00pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Kenneth Leon Christy”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

AARON MORRISON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
14°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 12/27 0%
High 26° / Low 12°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 12/28 0%
High 32° / Low 20°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 12/29 0%
High 37° / Low 24°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Thu 28

Yoga Class

December 28 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 2018 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 2018 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 2018 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 2018 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.