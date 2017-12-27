on 12/27/2017 |

Kenneth Leon Christy, 81, of Glasgow died Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. Born in Barren County he was the son of the late Loyd and Elsie Jones Christy. Mr. Christy was a member of the Shiloh General Baptist Church and retired from the Kentucky State Highway Department.

Survivors include his wife Martha Jane Holman Christy of Glasgow; 2 daughters Kim Jewell (Jeff) of Park City and Penny Christy of Glasgow; 2 granddaughters Amber and Ashton Jewell; a sister Gunell Tarry of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Clara Grounds and a brother Otis Christy.

Funeral services will be 1:30pm Friday, December 29, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1:00pm Thursday at the funeral home.