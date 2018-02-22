on 02/22/2018 |

Kenneth Leon Hood, 96, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at his grandson’s home in Barren County. He was born in Monroe County the son of the late Gilbert Hood and Arlie Goode. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Avis Marie Jones Hood, his son, Jerry Lee Hood and 4 brothers, Clay, Paul, Clifton and William Hood.

He is survived by a grandson, Kenny Hood and wife Cindy of Glasgow; a great-granddaughter Tessa Hood; a great-great-grandchild Bentley Ryan Sturgeon and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, February 25th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM Saturday.