Kenneth Leroy Lane, 76, of Glasgow, died Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. Born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Ken was the son of the late Robert Leroy and Marguerite Dodd Lane. He was a carpenter and a restauranteur. He and his family own and operates “A Little Taste of Texas” in Glasgow. Ken was a Mason, a member of the Austin Masonic Lodge #847, a very enthusiastic Republican and an animal lover.

He is survived by his wife Alice Palmore Lane; 3 children, Kathryn Farrell (Mike), Mark Lane (Holly) and Nicholas Dodd Lane all of Glasgow; 6 grandchildren Devin Farrell (Shea), Allie Mae and Tara Farrell, Cody and Connor Lane, Diana and Alexandria Lane; 2 great-grandchildren Rylynn and Haize and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Scott Lane.

Visitation will be at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home on Sunday, January 14th from 3pm until 6pm with Masonic Rites at 6pm. A private burial will be in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Barren River Animal Welfare Association (BRAWA), P.O. Box 171, Glasgow, KY 42142-0171.