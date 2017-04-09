Logo


KENNETH MEREDITH,SR

on 09/04/2017 |

Kenneth Meredith, Sr., age 76, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2017, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. He was a self employed tobacco farmer and of the Baptist Faith.

He was the son of the late Jeff Meredith and the late Ada Avery Meredith.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Jean Groce Meredith; two daughters, Brenda Meredith, Munfordville, KY, Heather Meredith, Horse Cave, KY; one son, Kenneth “Kenny” Meredith, Jr., Horse Cave, KY; three sisters, Stella Bryant, Munfordville, KY, Ann Philpott, Bonnieville, KY, Rachel Philpott, Franklin, KY; four grandchildren, four great grandchildren. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son Roy Ray Meredith and two grandchildren, Brad Coats and Tommy Jewell.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, September 5, 2017 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home.  Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Neal officiating. Interment will be at Cave City Cemetery, Cave City, KY

