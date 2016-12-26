KENNETH RAY “CHUCK” WHITE

Kenneth Ray “Chunk” White, age 71, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016, at his residence. White was employed by Self.

He was the son of the late Jim White and the late Gladys Nunn White.

He is survived by two grandsons, Jeremy White and wife Elizabeth, Hardyville, KY, Cody White and wife Kimberly, Edmonton, KY; two sisters, Marilyn Morgan, Hardyville, KY, Judy Blakman, Greensburg, KY; three brothers, Porter White, Louisville, KY, Clarence “Nub” White, IL, Danny White, Hardyville, KY; several great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Glenda White; a grandson, Dyllon White; a great grandson Kayden White; two brothers, Carlos and Gordon White; three sisters, Brenda White, Rose Morgan, Ida Lois White.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Ronald Riordan officiating. Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Hardyville, KY.