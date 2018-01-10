Logo


KENNETH RAY CHURCH (UPDATED)

on 10/01/2018 |

Kenneth Ray Church, 73, of Austin, KY died after a sudden illness Saturday morning September 29th while in route to a car show in Celina, TN.  He was born in Barren County the son of the late Guy and Lucille McAllister Church.  Kenneth attended Austin Tracy School and in 2002 he retired from General Motors after 34 years of service.

He is survived by his loving companion Connie Lawson; his children Philip Church of Las Vegas, NV, Jeff Church (Krystal) of Indianapolis, IN and Sandra Pickett (Shane) of Cloverdale, IN; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters Frances “Frankie” Harrison of Austin and Elizabeth Jewell Hogue of Bowling Green.  Several nieces and nephews also survive.  In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters Lillie Jean Sanders and Linda Conner; brothers G. W. Church and Stanley Church and brothers-in-law Clifton Hogue, Ray Harrison and William Sanders.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 3rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Tuesday from 1pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.

