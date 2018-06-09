Kenneth Ray Nunn 82 of Glasgow died Wednesday, September 9, 2018 at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green. Funeral arrangements for Kenneth Ray Nunn are incomplete but will be under the direction of the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.
KENNETH RAY NUNN
09/06/2018
RUTH STEPHENS
