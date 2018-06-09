Logo


KENNETH RAY NUNN

09/06/2018

Kenneth Ray Nunn 82 of Glasgow died Wednesday, September 9, 2018 at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green. Funeral arrangements for Kenneth Ray Nunn are incomplete but will be under the direction of the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.

