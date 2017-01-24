Kenneth Vincent, 84 of Oakland died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at his residence.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Hubert and Cordia Wilson Vincent and is preceded in death by his son Joey Vincent and a sister Donnie Vincent. He was a farmer , businessman and a member of Oakland Baptist Church.

His survivors include his wife of 61 years, Navajo Vincent; two daughters, Teresa Massey (Randy) and Sherry Potts (Brian), five grandchildren, Miranda ELkins (Chad) , Crystal Massey (Ari), Matthew Vincent (Jackie), Jordan Beckmann (Dakota), Makenzie Vincent; seven great grandchildren, Chase Elkins, Nick Elkins, Alex Elkins, Rand Massey, Michael Yankey, Warren Yankey, Addilynn Vincent; two sisters, Doris Gregory (Jerry) and Lois Smith(Ivy); several nieces and nephews and his dog Max

Funeral service 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9-1 Wednesday at the funeral home.